German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered German American Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. German American Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $872.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.37 million. Analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GABC. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,775,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in German American Bancorp by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,122,000 after buying an additional 68,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $4,661,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

