Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 176,201 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 154,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, Pi Financial initiated coverage on Red White & Bloom Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Red White & Bloom Brands alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.