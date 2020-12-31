iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSE:EWD) Shares Down 0.7%

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSE:EWD)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.10 and last traded at $40.19. Approximately 119,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 253,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares MSCI Sweden ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.46.

