Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Shares Up 0.4%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.22. 649,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 152,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 109.8% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $5,988,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 719,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

