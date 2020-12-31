Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Shares Up 0.9%

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 60.8% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.