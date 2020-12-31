Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) & Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Head to Head Comparison

Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Green Street Capital has a beta of -1.28, meaning that its share price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Green Street Capital and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A Conduent -16.35% 11.40% 3.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Conduent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Street Capital and Conduent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Conduent $4.47 billion 0.22 -$1.93 billion $0.62 7.61

Green Street Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Green Street Capital and Conduent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Conduent 0 2 1 0 2.33

Conduent has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.18%. Given Conduent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conduent is more favorable than Green Street Capital.

Summary

Conduent beats Green Street Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Street Capital

Green Street Capital Corp. invests in environmental technology companies that require capital for expansion or are pursuing acquisition strategies. It also recycles grease trap waste for the production of biomass feedstock used in blending biofuels. Green Street Capital Corp. was formerly known as Jaguar Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Green Street Capital Corp. in July 2010. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. The company also provides end-user customer experience, transaction processing, commercial healthcare, human resource, and learning services; government healthcare, payment solutions, child support and labor workforce, and federal services; and tolling, transit, photo and parking, and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

