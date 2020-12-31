Comparing NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) & Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF)

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

NextGen Healthcare has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

67.2% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NextGen Healthcare and Eviation Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Healthcare 1 8 3 0 2.17 Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $12.95, indicating a potential downside of 28.63%. Given NextGen Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NextGen Healthcare is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Eviation Aircraft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Healthcare $540.24 million 2.24 $7.50 million $0.59 30.76 Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Profitability

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Eviation Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Healthcare 1.80% 11.28% 6.57% Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats Eviation Aircraft on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; NextGen Office, a cloud-based EHR and PM solution; NextGen Mobile; and NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions. In addition, it provides population health solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Management, and NextGen Population Health Performance Management; and patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Patient Portal, NextGen Self Scheduling, NextGen Patient Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits solutions. Further, the company offers NextGen Connect Integration Engine, NextGen Health Data Hub, and NextGen Share interoperability solutions; managed services, including NextGen Managed Cloud and NextGen Revenue Cycle Management Services; professional services; and client service and support. It serves managed service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

