Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $299,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,114. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,591 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFGC opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

