Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) & Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Financial Survey

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Almaden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Almaden Minerals and Lithium Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almaden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lithium Americas 0 2 2 0 2.50

Almaden Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 132.07%. Lithium Americas has a consensus price target of $12.31, indicating a potential upside of 0.67%. Given Almaden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Almaden Minerals is more favorable than Lithium Americas.

Profitability

This table compares Almaden Minerals and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almaden Minerals N/A -4.57% -4.24% Lithium Americas N/A -22.88% -10.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Almaden Minerals and Lithium Americas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almaden Minerals N/A N/A -$2.84 million N/A N/A Lithium Americas $4.84 million 242.96 $51.67 million ($0.22) -55.59

Lithium Americas has higher revenue and earnings than Almaden Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

Almaden Minerals has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Almaden Minerals beats Lithium Americas on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

