Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMRE. BidaskClub downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth about $862,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 17.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $634.15 million, a P/E ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.