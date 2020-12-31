FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Argus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $259.98 on Wednesday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.17, for a total value of $1,981,156.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,968,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.08, for a total value of $1,307,507.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,791 shares of company stock worth $16,637,997 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

