CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CIT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CIT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CIT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CIT Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $145,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,112 shares in the company, valued at $460,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 209,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,250,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 43.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 29,192 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the third quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

