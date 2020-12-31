Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Clearway Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.42). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is -1,270.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

