BidaskClub Downgrades Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $13.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 41.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 60,114 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

