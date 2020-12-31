WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $45.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WestRock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,103,000 after acquiring an additional 146,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023,194 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in WestRock by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WestRock by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,925,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,681,000 after buying an additional 79,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,431,000 after buying an additional 1,540,958 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.