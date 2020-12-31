The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TJX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.74.

NYSE:TJX opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 119.83, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,248,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 783.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,739,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

