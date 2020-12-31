Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryerson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.38.

NYSE:RYI opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $519.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $831.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Ryerson will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 996.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 54,840 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 2,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

