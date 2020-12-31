Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.36. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

