PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PG&E from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. PG&E has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PG&E by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 17,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in PG&E by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

