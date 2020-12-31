Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Price Target to $147.00

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $165.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.31.

GWPH opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.47. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $144.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. GW Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $2,604,648.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,511,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,735,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 980,832 shares of company stock worth $9,901,832. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 2,595.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,715,000 after buying an additional 119,421 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

