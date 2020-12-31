Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $266.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2021 earnings at $16.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.92.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.17 on Friday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.65 and a 200-day moving average of $238.27. The firm has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

