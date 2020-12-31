Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MBWM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $436.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

