Reviewing Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) and Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ:GHIV)

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) and Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ:GHIV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ocwen Financial and Gores Holdings IV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocwen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Gores Holdings IV 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gores Holdings IV has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.43%. Given Gores Holdings IV’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gores Holdings IV is more favorable than Ocwen Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocwen Financial and Gores Holdings IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocwen Financial $1.12 billion 0.22 -$142.13 million N/A N/A Gores Holdings IV N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

Gores Holdings IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocwen Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Ocwen Financial and Gores Holdings IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocwen Financial 0.19% 0.45% 0.02% Gores Holdings IV N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Gores Holdings IV shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ocwen Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ocwen Financial beats Gores Holdings IV on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels of reverse mortgage lending. Ocwen Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Gores Holdings IV

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

