KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of KBC Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.53. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

