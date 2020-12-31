Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

