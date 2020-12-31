thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TYEKF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of TYEKF opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($6.72) EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 135.51%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.