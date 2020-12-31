Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. Research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $822,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 44.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $78,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 123.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

