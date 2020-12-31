Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $49.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from $43.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.15.

MEOH stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Methanex by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth $682,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Methanex by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 515,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

