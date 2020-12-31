Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 66,884 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 52,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Separately, Investec cut shares of Standard Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Standard Bank Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking and financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange and Shariah banking services; home loans, personal loans, vehicle financing, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal assist, life, and personal accident insurance.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.