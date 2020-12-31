Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) were up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

A number of analysts have commented on IVREF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

