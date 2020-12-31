Helios Towers plc (HTWS.L) (LON:HTWS) Stock Price Down 0%

Helios Towers plc (HTWS.L) (LON:HTWS)’s stock price was down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 147.20 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 150.96 ($1.97). Approximately 689,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 636,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.97).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 153.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.88. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,071.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

About Helios Towers plc (HTWS.L) (LON:HTWS)

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

