Isracann Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Shares Up 0.9%

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) shares shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.20. 124,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 502,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21.

Isracann Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISCNF)

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

