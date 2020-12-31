Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.77 and last traded at $58.77. Approximately 110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.51.

HPGLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.20.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

