BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMCH. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BMC Stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMCH opened at $55.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.83. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,500,268.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 85.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in BMC Stock by 12,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.