Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

CLBK opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 252.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 52,626 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Financial (CLBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.