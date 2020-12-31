BidaskClub Lowers BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

BL has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $133.15 on Monday. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -192.97 and a beta of 0.94.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BlackLine by 300.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 97.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackLine by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

