Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

ATRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. CJS Securities raised Astronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Astronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Astronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $405.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. Astronics has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $106.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 16.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 98,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Astronics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Astronics by 83.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 258,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Astronics in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astronics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

