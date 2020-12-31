Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $126.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 0.58. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $138.65.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $707,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $291,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $562,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,075,787 shares of company stock worth $715,648,794. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

