Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.10.

DT stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,682 shares in the company, valued at $48,526,193.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,760,158 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 125.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 188,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

