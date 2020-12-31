Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JLL. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $149.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.34. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

