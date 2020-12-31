BidaskClub Lowers Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NTNX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a negative rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nutanix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $32.30 on Monday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The firm had revenue of $312.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $14,894,281.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,700.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $154,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 861,885 shares of company stock worth $19,633,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

