-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.16). 10x Genomics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

TXG opened at $142.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.46. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $166.31.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.