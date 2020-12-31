Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR opened at $35.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.36. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $37.79.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.