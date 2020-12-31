NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Raymond James downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.
Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $40.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth about $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 272.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 52,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
