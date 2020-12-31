NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $40.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth about $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 272.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 52,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

