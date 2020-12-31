Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.15 million, a PE ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 431.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,662 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 12.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 730,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 9.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 61,967 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 31.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 627,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 38,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

