iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NYSEARCA:WOOD) Shares Up 0.7%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NYSEARCA:WOOD) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.57 and last traded at $80.04. 55,497 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 30,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.49.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65.

