Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPHD) Shares Up 3.9%

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPHD)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.31. 8,391 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 3,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $63.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Nephros Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEPHD)

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

