SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.47. 19,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 12,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 2.06% of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.