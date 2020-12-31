BidaskClub Downgrades Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.67.

CLMT stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.23). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,429,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 81,660 shares during the period. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,436 shares in the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

