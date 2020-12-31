Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $64.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.61% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 198,866 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 324,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 53,206 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.